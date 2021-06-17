IPA Negotiates Sale of 321-Unit Alexan Henderson Apartments in Dallas

Alexan Henderson in Dallas totals 321 units. The property was built in 2017.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Alexan Henderson, a 321-unit apartment community in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. The property was built in 2017 and offers amenities such as a resort-style pool, rooftop lounge, coworking space and a dog park with two pet spas. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, Trammell Crow Residential, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Nuveen Real Estate.