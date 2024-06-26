Wednesday, June 26, 2024
The District in Little Elm totals 324 units. The property was built in 2023.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 324-Unit Apartment Community in Little Elm, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The District in Little Elm, a 324-unit apartment community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property was built on 10 acres in 2023 and includes 19 townhomes and 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, dog park and spa, clubhouse, package lockers, private work pods, a coffee bar and grilling stations. Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Cameron Purse of IPA represented the seller, Palladium USA, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Quarry Capital.

