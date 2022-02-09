REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 333-Unit Broadstone Knox District Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Broadstone-Knox-District-Dallas

Broadstone Knox District in Dallas totals 333 units. The property was built in 2021.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Broadstone Knox District, a 333-unit apartment community in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. Built on 5.5 acres in 2021, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 886 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, business lounge, demonstration kitchen, golf simulator, outdoor gaming area and a rooftop lounge. Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Jeffrey Kindorf and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between Arizona-based Alliance Residential Co. and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed institutional investor.

