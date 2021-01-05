IPA Negotiates Sale of 337-Unit Trinity at Left Bank Apartments in Fort Worth

Trinity at Left Bank in Fort Worth totals 337 units. The property was built in 2019.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Trinity at Left Bank, a 337-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2019, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 835 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, rooftop terrace, package locker system and a dog park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Virginia-based Weinstein Properties.