REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 340-Unit Timberhill Commons Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Timberhill-Commons-San-Antonio

Timberhill Commons in San Antonio totals 340 units. The property, which is located in the Leon Valley submarket, was originally built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Timberhill Commons, a 340-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built in 2020 on a 21.5-acre site on the city’s northwest side, the garden-style property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 820 square feet. Residences include full-size washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, dog park, business center, game room, social lounge, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between San Antonio-based White-Conlee Builders and Palatine Capital Partners, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Atlanta-based Dreamstone Investments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  