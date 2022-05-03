IPA Negotiates Sale of 340-Unit Timberhill Commons Apartments in San Antonio

Timberhill Commons in San Antonio totals 340 units. The property, which is located in the Leon Valley submarket, was originally built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Timberhill Commons, a 340-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built in 2020 on a 21.5-acre site on the city’s northwest side, the garden-style property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 820 square feet. Residences include full-size washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, dog park, business center, game room, social lounge, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between San Antonio-based White-Conlee Builders and Palatine Capital Partners, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Atlanta-based Dreamstone Investments.