IPA Negotiates Sale of 340-Unit Timberhill Commons Apartments in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Timberhill Commons, a 340-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built in 2020 on a 21.5-acre site on the city’s northwest side, the garden-style property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 820 square feet. Residences include full-size washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, dog park, business center, game room, social lounge, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between San Antonio-based White-Conlee Builders and Palatine Capital Partners, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Atlanta-based Dreamstone Investments.