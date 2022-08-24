IPA Negotiates Sale of 344-Unit Pecan Springs Apartments in Northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Pecan Springs, a 344-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built on 16 acres in 2013, Pecan Springs features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, resident lounge, dog park, outdoor grilling stations and package lockers. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Tampa-based American Landmark, and procured the buyer, Alabama-based StoneRiver Co., in the transaction. At the time of sale, Pecan Springs had an average occupancy rate of 96 percent on a trailing 12-month basis.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.