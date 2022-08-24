REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 344-Unit Pecan Springs Apartments in Northwest San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pecan-Springs-San-Antonio

Pecan Springs in San Antonio totals 344 units. The property was built in 2013.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Pecan Springs, a 344-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built on 16 acres in 2013, Pecan Springs features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, resident lounge, dog park, outdoor grilling stations and package lockers. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Tampa-based American Landmark, and procured the buyer, Alabama-based StoneRiver Co., in the transaction. At the time of sale, Pecan Springs had an average occupancy rate of 96 percent on a trailing 12-month basis.

