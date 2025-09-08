Monday, September 8, 2025
Mason-+-Mill-Mansfield-Texas
Mason + Mill, a 349-unit apartment community in Mansfield, is located near the intersection of State Highway 360 and U.S. Route 287, adjacent to the Reserve Mansfield, a 200-acre mixed-use district that is currently under construction.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 349-Unit Apartment Community in Mansfield, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Mason + Mill, a 349-unit apartment community located in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Completed in 2024, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that have an average size of 883 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers, built-in wine racks and desks and various pieces of smart-home technology. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a resident clubroom with a pool table and arcade, pet park, private work suites, indoor and outdoor lounges and a hospitality bar. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Shelby Clark of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Utah-based Millburn & Co.

