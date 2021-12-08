IPA Negotiates Sale of 350-Unit Asten at Ribelin Ranch Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Asten at Ribelin Ranch in Austin is directly adjacent to the proposed 57-acre 3M office campus, which is expected to have 1 million square feet of space.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Asten at Ribelin Ranch, a 350-unit apartment community in Austin. Built on 17.5. acres in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 979 square feet. Amenities include multiple pools and a 24-hour convenience mart. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Kent Myers of IPA represented the seller, a joint venture between CenterSquare and American Landmark, in the transaction. The trio also procured the undisclosed buyer.