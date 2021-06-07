IPA Negotiates Sale of 350-Unit Hoyt Bedford Apartments in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Hoyt Bedford Apartments in Stamford totals 350 units. The property was built in 1940.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Hoyt Bedford, a 350-unit apartment complex in Stamford. Built on seven acres in 1940, the property consists of five buildings with 57 to 60 units per building that feature an average size of 927 square feet. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as Stamford Apartment Co. LLC, in the transaction. The trio, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Andrew Daitch, also procured the buyer, Hoyt Bedford LP.