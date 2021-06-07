REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 350-Unit Hoyt Bedford Apartments in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Hoyt-Bedford-Apartments-Stamford

Hoyt Bedford Apartments in Stamford totals 350 units. The property was built in 1940.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Hoyt Bedford, a 350-unit apartment complex in Stamford. Built on seven acres in 1940, the property consists of five buildings with 57 to 60 units per building that feature an average size of 927 square feet. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as Stamford Apartment Co. LLC, in the transaction. The trio, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Andrew Daitch, also procured the buyer, Hoyt Bedford LP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews