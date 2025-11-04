Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Midtown-Cedar-Hill
According to IPA, the investment appeal of Midtown Cedar Hill was augmented by the fact that there is no multifamily product under construction or planned within a five-mile radius of the property.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Negotiates Sale of 354-Unit Apartment Community in Cedar Hill, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Midtown Cedar Hill, a 354-unit apartment community located on the southern outskirts of Dallas. Built on 13 acres in 2015, Midtown Cedar Hill is a three-story, garden-style building that offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 894 square feet. Amenities include a pool, business center and picnic areas with barbecue grills. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Cameron Purse of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.  Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Harry Krieger of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

Matthews Acquires 2 MSF Distribution Center Near Downtown...

Southeastern Breaks Ground on 330-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $42M Refinancing of Luxury...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 58,849 SF...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $26.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored...

NAI Robert Lynn, Northmarq Broker Sale of 256,000...

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 23,876 SF...

Partners Capital Completes Restoration of Westcliff Shopping Center...

Greystone Provides $114.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens Affordable...