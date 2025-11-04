IPA Negotiates Sale of 354-Unit Apartment Community in Cedar Hill, Texas

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Midtown Cedar Hill, a 354-unit apartment community located on the southern outskirts of Dallas. Built on 13 acres in 2015, Midtown Cedar Hill is a three-story, garden-style building that offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 894 square feet. Amenities include a pool, business center and picnic areas with barbecue grills. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Cameron Purse of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Harry Krieger of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing for the deal.