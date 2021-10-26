IPA Negotiates Sale of 361-Unit Mark Huebner Oaks Apartments in San Antonio

The Mark Huebner Oaks in San Antonio totals 361 units. The property was built in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Mark Huebner Oaks, a 361-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 885 square feet. Amenities include a pool, rooftop terrace, golf simulator and a pet salon. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller and developer, an affiliate of Bryan, Texas-based Godfrey Residential Group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Phoenix-based PEM Real Estate Group.