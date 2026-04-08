Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Gable-Point-Apartments-Dallas
Both Creekstone and Gable Point (pictured) offer value-add potential.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Negotiates Sale of 372-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in East Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 372 units in East Dallas. Creekstone is a two-story, 220-unit apartment complex that was built in 1982. Gable Point is a 152-unit property that was constructed in 1986. Both properties offer units with private patios/balconies, as well as pools and onsite laundry facilities. William Hubbard, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello and Jack Windham of IPA represented the seller, Pardue Cos., in the transaction, and procured the buyer, Clover Capital Partners.

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