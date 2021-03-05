IPA Negotiates Sale of 372-Unit Somerset Apartments in Metro Dallas
LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Somerset, a 372-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The property was built in 1986 and features one- and two-bedroom residences with an average unit size of 765 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, business center, spa, playground and a clubhouse, according to Apartments.com. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope and Asher Hall of IPA, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Bard Hoover and Nick Fluellen, represented the seller, LumaCorp., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Western Wealth Capital.
