IPA Negotiates Sale of 374-Unit Cortland Riverside Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Cortland Riverside, a 374-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2020 on the city’s north side, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,014 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and a clubhouse. Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello and Shelby Clark of IPA brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The property, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, has since been rebranded as The Hadley Riverside.