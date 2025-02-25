IPA Negotiates Sale of 384-Unit Park at San Marino Apartments in West Houston

HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Park at San Marino, a 384-unit apartment community in West Houston. Built on 13 acres in 1984, The Park at San Marino offers one-, two and three-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. The average unit size is 852 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a dog park. Greg Austin, Travis Austin, Jackson Hart, Will Balthrope and Kyle Devillier of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.