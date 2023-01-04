IPA Negotiates Sale of 386,248 SF Retail Power Center in Downingtown, Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Ashbridge Square, a 386,248-square-foot retail power center in Downingtown, a western suburb of Philadelphia. Built in 2000, Ashbridge Square was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as The Home Depot, Ashley Furniture, Dollar Tree, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Christmas Tree Shops, Staples, Chick-fil-A, Patient First and Wine & Spirits. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, a partnership between regional firms E. Kahn Development Corp. and J. Loew & Associates.
