IPA Negotiates Sale of 387-Unit Jameson at the Bluffs Apartments in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Jameson at the Bluffs, a 387-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built on nine acres in 2021, the property features an average unit size of 784 square feet and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, rooftop lounge, arcade and two dog parks. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Jeffrey Kindorf of IPA represented the seller, StoneHawk Capital Partners, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Buchanan Street Partners.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.