IPA Negotiates Sale of 392-Unit Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch totals 392 units. The property was built in 1999.

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, a 392-unit apartment community located roughly midway between downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. Built on 35 acres in 1999, the property offers a pool, business center and an indoor basketball court. Drew Kile and Joey Tumminello of IPA represented the seller, a joint venture between an affiliate of The Carlyle Group and VCT Capital Partners, in the transaction. The duo also procured the undisclosed private buyer.