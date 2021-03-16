IPA Negotiates Sale of 392-Unit Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch Apartments
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, a 392-unit apartment community located roughly midway between downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. Built on 35 acres in 1999, the property offers a pool, business center and an indoor basketball court. Drew Kile and Joey Tumminello of IPA represented the seller, a joint venture between an affiliate of The Carlyle Group and VCT Capital Partners, in the transaction. The duo also procured the undisclosed private buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.