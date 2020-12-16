REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 422-Unit Hanover Midtown Park Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hanover Midtown Park in Dallas totals 422 units. The property was built in 2018.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Hanover Midtown Park, a 422-unit multifamily community located in the Preston Hollow area of Dallas. The property was built on 11 acres in 2018 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 895 square feet. Amenities include a pool, media center, clubhouse, conference room and a bocce ball court. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello and Grant Raymond represented the seller, Houston-based Hanover Co., in the transaction. The IPA team also procured the buyer, Florida-based Waypoint Real Estate Investments.

