IPA Negotiates Sale of 424-Unit Jefferson Boardwalk Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Jefferson Boardwalk, a 290-unit community in Farmers Branch by JPI, was built in 2018.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Jefferson Boardwalk, a 424-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The property was built on 15.1 acres in 2018 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and Class A amenities. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, locally based developer JPI, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.

