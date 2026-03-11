Wednesday, March 11, 2026
IMT Prestonwood, an apartment community in North Dallas that is now known as Windsor Addison Apartments, has maintained an average occupancy rate of 96 percent over the past year.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 438-Unit Apartment Community in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of IMT Prestonwood, a 438-unit apartment community in North Dallas. Built in 2018 just off the Dallas North Tollway, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 815 square feet. Amenities include two pools with cabanas, a clubhouse, sports lounge and outdoor entertainment spaces. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Shelby Vosburg and Jack Windham of IPA represented the seller, IMT Capital, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer, which has rebranded the property as Windsor Addison Apartments.

