IPA Negotiates Sale of 440-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The two buildings that comprise Mosaic Dallas were constructed as office buildings between 1952 and 1962 and converted to apartments in 2006.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Mosaic Dallas, a 440-unit multifamily property in downtown Dallas. Constructed as office buildings in the 1950s, Mosaic Dallas was converted into apartments in 2006. The two high-rise buildings also house 8,766 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a rooftop pool, indoor putting lounge, valet and concierge services, dry cleaning service and a fitness center. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Grant Raymond and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Olympus Property, and procured the buyer, a New York-based investment manager, in the deal.