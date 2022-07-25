REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 440-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mosaic-Dallas

The two buildings that comprise Mosaic Dallas were constructed as office buildings between 1952 and 1962 and converted to apartments in 2006.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Mosaic Dallas, a 440-unit multifamily property in downtown Dallas. Constructed as office buildings in the 1950s, Mosaic Dallas was converted into apartments in 2006. The two high-rise buildings also house 8,766 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a rooftop pool, indoor putting lounge, valet and concierge services, dry cleaning service and a fitness center. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Grant Raymond and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Olympus Property, and procured the buyer, a New York-based investment manager, in the deal.

