IPA Negotiates Sale of 534,566 SF La Frontera Village Power Center in Metro Austin

La Frontera Village in Round Rock totals 534,566 square feet. The property was built in 1980.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of La Frontera Village, a 534,566-square-foot regional power center located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built on 62 acres in 1980, the center is situated within the 330-acre La Frontera master-planned community. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent to tenants such as Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Marshalls, Barnes & Noble and Cost Plus. Andrew Margulies, Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The sale included two ground-leased restaurant outparcels and a 0.8-acre undeveloped parcel.