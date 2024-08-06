IPA Negotiates Sale of 62-Unit Mar at Mesa Apartment Homes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Mar at Mesa Apartment Homes in San Diego. An affiliate of F&F Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1988 and renovated in 2022, Mar at Mesa features 62 one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath units with breakfast bars, dishwashers, large closets, patios and balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, sundeck, spa, barbecue area, firepit, off-street parking and laundry facility.

Chris Zorbas, Alexander Garcia Jr. and Kyle Pinkalla of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.