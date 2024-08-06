Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mar-at-Mesa-Apts-San-Diego-CA
Located in San Diego, Mar at Mesa Apartment Homes features 61 units, a swimming pool and off-street parking.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Negotiates Sale of 62-Unit Mar at Mesa Apartment Homes in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Mar at Mesa Apartment Homes in San Diego. An affiliate of F&F Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1988 and renovated in 2022, Mar at Mesa features 62 one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath units with breakfast bars, dishwashers, large closets, patios and balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, sundeck, spa, barbecue area, firepit, off-street parking and laundry facility.

Chris Zorbas, Alexander Garcia Jr. and Kyle Pinkalla of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Green Courte Partners Acquires 348-Unit Active Adult Community...

Douglaston Development Receives Financing for $190M Bronx Affordable...

Cityview, Wagra Buy 221-Unit Silva Multifamily Project in...

Libitzky Property Cos. Sells Rampart Center Office/Flex Property...

CapRock Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Sparks, Nevada...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 20,265 SF...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Two Loans for Refinancing of...

Cost-Effective Strategies, Future-Proofing for Multifamily Internet Infrastructure

Cousins Properties, Town Lane Acquire Proscenium Office Property...