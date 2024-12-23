Monday, December 23, 2024
The Place at Castle Hills in San Antonio totals 680 units. The property was built in 1984.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 680-Unit Place at Castle Hills Apartments in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Place at Castle Hills, a 680-unit apartment community located about eight miles north of downtown San Antonio. Built on 23 acres in 1984, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 687 square feet. Amenities include three pools, a business center and a resident clubhouse. Drew Garza, Will Balthrope and Ben Kalter of IPA represented the seller, MC Cos., in the transaction and procured the buyer, Philadelphia-based Harvest Equities. The new ownership has rebranded the property as Seraphina Castle Hills.

