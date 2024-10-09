Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gateway-at-Denton
Gateway at Denton consists of 696 beds across 228 units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

IPA Negotiates Sale of 696-Bed Student Housing Property in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Gateway at Denton, a 696-bed student housing property that serves students at the University of North Texas. Built in 2005, the 228-unit complex is located within a half-mile from campus and features a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans with complete bed-bath parity. Units range in size from 816 to 1,360 square feet. Amenities include a newly renovated clubhouse, three pools with cabanas, outdoor grilling and dining stations, basketball court, fitness center and a computer lab. Peter Katz and Drew Kile of IPA represented the seller, Los Angeles-based MJW Investments, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Vesper Holdings.

You may also like

Reports: Google Signs 1.1 MSF Industrial Lease in...

SWBC Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Lowe’s Home Improvement to Open 94,000 SF Store...

Brax Realty Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Two Manhattan...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7M Sale of Apartment...

JLL Arranges Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in...

East West, Holder Break Ground on 50-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Bayshore Properties Receives $61.6M for Refinancing of Multifamily...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale of 16,400 SF...