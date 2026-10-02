IPA Negotiates Sale of 85,514 SF Shopping Center Near D.C

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Coral Hills, an 85,514-square-foot shopping center located in Capitol Heights, roughly 10 miles from downtown Washington, D.C.

David Crotts and Dean Zang of IPA represented the seller, a national investment management company, and procured the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed. Jared Cassidy of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) arranged the financing through an international bank on behalf of the buyer.

International grocer New Grand Mart will replace the former Shoppers Food anchor at Coral Hills, which was built in 1988 on more than six acres. The property features a mix of inline tenants including national retailers, medical and professional service providers and casual dining concepts.