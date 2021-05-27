IPA Negotiates Sale of 94-Unit Apartment Complex in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of 100 Prospect, a 94-unit apartment complex in Stamford. The property was originally built as an office building in the late 1970s and was converted to residential use in 2008. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, Herald Realty LLC, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, First Prospect Place LLC.