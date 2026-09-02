Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
East-Howe-Steps-Seattle-WA
Situated in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood, East Howe Steps features 95 apartments, four live/work units with private street-level entrances and 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
AcquisitionsMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailWashingtonWestern

IPA Negotiates Sale of 95-Unit Apartment Complex in Seattle’s Eastlake Neighborhood

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of East Howe Steps, an apartment complex located in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. The seller was Bender Equities. An affiliate of Sequel Investment Co. and Evergreen Gavekal acquired the property for $35 million, or $351,579 per unit.

Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of IPA, represented the seller in the deal. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta, Ray Allen and Tyler Johnson of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Completed in 2016, East Howe Steps features two four-story buildings with a total of 95 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, four live/work units with private street-level entrances and 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property includes a rooftop deck, open-air walkways, landscaped courtyards, a fitness center, controlled-access parking garage, bike storage and onsite paddle board and kayak rentals.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $35M Loan for Refinancing of...

Lincoln Sells Final Two Industrial Buildings in Park303...

Fourth Avenue Capital Buys Apartment Complex in Bend,...

Joint Venture Acquires 95,551 SF Office Building in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Apartment Complex in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 86,698 SF Shopping Center...

CBRE Negotiates $62.5M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt Midwest Launch Two-Point Development

IRG Acquires 422,727 SF Distribution Facility in St....