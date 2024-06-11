Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Located in Walnut Creek, Calif., The Rise Walnut Creek features 97 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Negotiates Sale of 97-Unit The Rise Walnut Creek Apartments in California

by Amy Works

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Rise Walnut Creek, a multifamily property in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek. Rescore sold the asset to Hines for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2023, The Rise Walnut Creek features 97 apartments with washers/dryers, white oak wide plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Community amenities include a landscaped roof deck, fitness center, walk-in storage lockers and a subterranean parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations. The Rise Walnut Creek also features 8,000 square feet of retail space.

Alex Tartaglia, Stanford Jones, Philip Saglimbeni and Salvatore Saglimbeni of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

