Tuesday, October 22, 2024
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

IPA Negotiates Sale of 99-Unit Multifamily Property in Shelton, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

SHELTON, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Huntington Townhomes, a 99-unit multifamily property in Shelton, located in southern coastal Connecticut. Built on seven acres in 2008, the property features 86 townhomes and 13 two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average size of 1,414 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the seller, Inland Private Capital Corp., and the buyer, Beachwold Residential, in the transaction.

