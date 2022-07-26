REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of Two Adjoining Multifamily Properties Totaling 524 Units in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Rustic Ridge Apartments, one of the two adjoining apartment communities in Irving recently purchased by Touro Co.

IRVING, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of two adjoining multifamily properties in Irving totaling 524 units. Built in 1972and 1974, respectively, Rustic Ridge and Asher Park offer amenities such as a pools with a picnic areas, pergolas and dog parks, as well as package handling centers. IPA’s Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Asher Hall and Will Balthrope represented the undisclosed, Texas-based seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Touro Co. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant, also with IPA, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  