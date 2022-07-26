IPA Negotiates Sale of Two Adjoining Multifamily Properties Totaling 524 Units in Irving

Pictured is Rustic Ridge Apartments, one of the two adjoining apartment communities in Irving recently purchased by Touro Co.

IRVING, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of two adjoining multifamily properties in Irving totaling 524 units. Built in 1972and 1974, respectively, Rustic Ridge and Asher Park offer amenities such as a pools with a picnic areas, pergolas and dog parks, as well as package handling centers. IPA’s Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Asher Hall and Will Balthrope represented the undisclosed, Texas-based seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Touro Co. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant, also with IPA, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.