IPA Negotiates Sale of Two-Property Southeast Student Housing Portfolio Totaling 1,188 Beds

ATHENS, GA. AND BATON ROUGE, LA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a two-property student housing portfolio totaling 1,188 beds in Georgia and Louisiana. The transaction included The Lodge of Athens, a 480-bed property serving students attending the University of Georgia; and Wildwood Baton Rouge, a 708-bed community located near Louisiana State University.

Peter Katz of IPA — in association with Steve Greer and John Leonard of Marcus & Millichap — represented the seller, a joint venture between Alden Street Capital and an undisclosed institutional partner, and procured the buyer, Pumphouse Residential Group, in the transaction.