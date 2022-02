IPA Secures $27.7M Refinancing for Axletree Apartments in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $27.7 million in refinancing for Axletree Apartments in Portland.

Located at 11125 SE 21st Ave., the five-story property features 110 apartments.

Anita Paryani of IPA arranged the financing for the undisclosed borrower.