Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

IPA Secures $77.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Facility in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has secured $77.3 million in construction financing for Central Port Logistics Tract 3, an industrial development in Savannah. The property, which is situated within the Central Port Logistics Center industrial park near the Port of Savannah, will comprise three speculative industrial facilities totaling 1.2 million square feet.

Sunny Sajnani and Travis Headapohl of IPA’s Dallas office arranged the non-recourse through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Capital Development Partners. The developer expects Central Port Logistics Tract 3 to deliver and be fully occupied by November 2026.

You may also like

Oldham Goodwin Breaks Ground on 150-Room Hotel in...

JLL Arranges Two Construction Takeout Loans Totaling $114M...

Gayle Benson to Acquire 27-Story Office Tower in...

Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF...

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping...

Partnership Breaks Ground on $75M Academic Project in...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Purchases 4.4-Acre Storage Site in...

Nauset Construction Completes Phase II of Multifamily Conversion...