IPA Secures $77.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Facility in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has secured $77.3 million in construction financing for Central Port Logistics Tract 3, an industrial development in Savannah. The property, which is situated within the Central Port Logistics Center industrial park near the Port of Savannah, will comprise three speculative industrial facilities totaling 1.2 million square feet.

Sunny Sajnani and Travis Headapohl of IPA’s Dallas office arranged the non-recourse through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Capital Development Partners. The developer expects Central Port Logistics Tract 3 to deliver and be fully occupied by November 2026.