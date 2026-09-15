IPB Negotiates Sale of 80,500 SF Industrial Facility in West Liberty, Ohio

WEST LIBERTY, OHIO — Industrial Property Brokers (IPB) has negotiated the sale of an 80,500-square-foot industrial facility in West Liberty, about 50 miles northeast of Dayton. Vicente Torns Ohio Corp., an international manufacturer, purchased the property, which sits on 7.2 acres and is zoned for heavy manufacturing.

Vicente Torns plans to invest $21 million in the facility and create 108 new jobs. The project will establish the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility, where it will produce copper and aluminum wires used in electric transformers. With more than 100 years of manufacturing experience, Vicente Torns operates facilities in Spain, Slovakia, Italy, Morocco, India and France, serving customers across the energy, electric vehicle and railway industries. The West Liberty property features 78,000 square feet of warehouse space, 2,500 square feet of office space, three dock doors and three drive-in doors. Tim Echemann and Conrad Echemann of IPB brokered the deal.