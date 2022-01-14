REBusinessOnline

IPI Partners Acquires 138,000 SF Data Center in Downtown Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Data Centers, Industrial, Western

DENVER — IPI Partners has purchased a three-story primary data center located at 1500 Champa St. in downtown Denver. Morgan Reed Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

IPI Partners plans to further develop the 138,000-square-foot center’s connectivity ecosystems and colocation capacity. Currently, the property can support approximately 10 megawatts of power and offer a robust “Meet-Me-Room,” a space telecommunications companies can physically connect to one another and exchange data.

Fred Mobley, Charles Borges and Andrew Gross of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  