IPI Partners Acquires 138,000 SF Data Center in Downtown Denver

DENVER — IPI Partners has purchased a three-story primary data center located at 1500 Champa St. in downtown Denver. Morgan Reed Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

IPI Partners plans to further develop the 138,000-square-foot center’s connectivity ecosystems and colocation capacity. Currently, the property can support approximately 10 megawatts of power and offer a robust “Meet-Me-Room,” a space telecommunications companies can physically connect to one another and exchange data.

Fred Mobley, Charles Borges and Andrew Gross of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer in the transaction.