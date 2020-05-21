IQHQ Acquires 200,000 SF Life Sciences, Office Property in Andover, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Innovation Park is located at 4 Corporate Drive.

ANDOVER, MASS. — IQHQ, a Boston-based REIT, has acquired Innovation Park, an approximately 200,000-square-foot life sciences and office located in the northern Boston suburb of Andover. The sales price was $35.9 million. Located at 4 Corporate Drive, the property features Class A office and lab space, as well as ground-floor retail space. University of Massachusetts Lowell and clinical research firm Ora Inc. recently leased space at the campus. Colliers International represented IQHQ in the transaction.