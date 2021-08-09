IRA Capital Acquires 14,000 SF Medical Office Building in Bettendorf, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Iowa, Midwest

BETTENDORF, IOWA — Southern California-based private equity firm IRA Capital has acquired the Genesis Center for Digestive Health in Bettendorf, one of the Quad Cities. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 14,000-square-foot medical office building is fully leased to Genesis Health. Constructed in 2004, the highly specialized endoscopy center features three operating rooms alongside a full gastroenterology clinic, which includes physician offices, exam rooms and procedure rooms. Gastroenterology Associates previously occupied the building before becoming part of Genesis in June. IRA acquired the property through a sale-leaseback with Genesis, which operates six hospitals and employs over 5,500 people in the region.