IRA Capital Acquires 15,500 SF Health Center in Oswego, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

OSWEGO, ILL. — IRA Capital, a Southern California-based private equity firm, has acquired the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Oswego, located about 45 miles southwest of Chicago. It is fully leased to Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare, which was created by the merger of Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial. The 15,500-square-foot outpatient medical facility was constructed as a build-to-suit for the hospital system. Services at the property include imaging, women’s health, urgent care and lab services. The building is situated 14 miles from Edward Hospital in Naperville. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed.