IRA Capital Acquires 237,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — IRA Capital has acquired a 237,000-square-foot life sciences campus consisting of four buildings in the Easton submarket of Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property is near I-270, the John Glenn Columbus International Airport and across from Easton Town Center, the 1.7 million-square-foot retail destination. The buildings are mostly leased to biopharmaceutical company Sarepta Therapeutics and houses the company’s Gene Therapies Center of Excellence. Sarepta specializes in genetic medicines for rare diseases and has four FDA-approved drugs treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. IRA closed the acquisition on an all-cash basis.

