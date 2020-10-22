REBusinessOnline

IRA Capital Acquires North Hills Health Center in Suburban Milwaukee for $60M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — IRA Capital has acquired North Hills Health Center in Menomonee Falls, located about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee, for $60 million. The medical campus comprises two Class A buildings totaling 119,000 square feet that are fully leased to Froedtert Health, a five-hospital system and the primary teaching affiliate of the Medical College of Wisconsin. Froedtert provides a range of outpatient services at the North Hills facility, including an imaging center, fertility clinic, sleep center, women’s health center, pulmonary rehab facility, occupational medicine clinic and walk-in urgent care. The buildings also house two of the health system’s subsidiaries, Inception Health and Exceedent. The seller was undisclosed. The acquisition marks IRA’s 17th healthcare real estate purchase in the past six months totaling over $350 million.

