IRA Capital Acquires Surgery Center in Fort Myers for $7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Healthcare, Southeast

Paramount Surgery Center was completed in 2012 and features three operating rooms, step-down recovery, a nurse station, consultation room and a reception area.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — IRA Capital has acquired Paramount Surgery Center, a 9,000-square-foot surgery center in Fort Myers. The property is located at 2565 Cleveland Ave., across the street from Lee Memorial Hospital. The asset was completed in 2012 and features three operating rooms, step-down recovery, a nurse station, consultation room and a reception area. John Krzyminski and Max Krzyminski of JLL represented the seller, 8250 Realty LLC, in the transaction.

