Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Houston-Physicians-Hospital
IRA Capital intends to develop a 10-acre parcel that is adjacent to Houston Physicians Hospital in the future, creating an opportunity to expand the campus with a new medical office building project.
AcquisitionsHealthcareTexas

IRA Capital Buys 148,950 SF Healthcare Property in Webster, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WEBSTER, TEXAS — California-based private equity firm IRA Capital has purchased Houston Physicians’ Hospital, a 148,950-square-foot healthcare property in Webster, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The facility, which recently underwent a 39,000-square-foot expansion, includes an advanced surgical hospital and two aquatic care centers. At the time of sale, the facility was 100 percent leased to a joint venture between the physicians, Memorial Hermann Health System and United Surgical Partners International.

