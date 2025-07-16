IRA Capital Buys 148,950 SF Healthcare Property in Webster, Texas

WEBSTER, TEXAS — California-based private equity firm IRA Capital has purchased Houston Physicians’ Hospital, a 148,950-square-foot healthcare property in Webster, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The facility, which recently underwent a 39,000-square-foot expansion, includes an advanced surgical hospital and two aquatic care centers. At the time of sale, the facility was 100 percent leased to a joint venture between the physicians, Memorial Hermann Health System and United Surgical Partners International.