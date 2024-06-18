IRA Capital Buys 253-Unit Quail Park of Lynnwood Seniors Housing Community in Washington

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — IRA Capital, a California-based private equity firm, has acquired Quail Park of Lynnwood, a 253-unit, Class A property in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood.

Quail Park is spread across 15 acres and was developed in two phases in 2013 and 2020. The property offers independent living, assisted living, “enhanced assisted living” and memory care.

IRA made the acquisition in an all-cash deal alongside an institutional joint-venture partner. The new owners plan to invest in updates to common areas and amenities.

The seller and price were not disclosed.