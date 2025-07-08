IRA Capital Buys 49,000 SF Reunion Inverness Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — IRA Capital has acquired Reunion Inverness Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, a Class A inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) in Englewood, from a partnership between American Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings and Nobis Hospital Investments. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Located at 372 Inverness Drive South, the three-story, 49,000-square-foot building is fully leased by Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals on an absolute net lease structure with 22 years remaining. The purpose-built facility features 40 patient beds with scalability to 60 beds, two advanced therapy gyms, private patient rooms, outdoor courtyards, family gathering areas and a full-service café.

John Witt and Ben Swanson of Quiver Investment, along with Chris Toci and Eric Wichterman of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller in the deal.

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, a third-party healthcare operator and manager, operates the Inverness facility.