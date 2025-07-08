Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
372 Inverness Dr. S. Englewood, CO 80112
Reunion Inverness Physical Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 372 Inverness Drive South in Englewood, Colo.
AcquisitionsColoradoHealthcareWestern

IRA Capital Buys 49,000 SF Reunion Inverness Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in Englewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — IRA Capital has acquired Reunion Inverness Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, a Class A inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) in Englewood, from a partnership between American Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings and Nobis Hospital Investments. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Located at 372 Inverness Drive South, the three-story, 49,000-square-foot building is fully leased by Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals on an absolute net lease structure with 22 years remaining. The purpose-built facility features 40 patient beds with scalability to 60 beds, two advanced therapy gyms, private patient rooms, outdoor courtyards, family gathering areas and a full-service café.

John Witt and Ben Swanson of Quiver Investment, along with Chris Toci and Eric Wichterman of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller in the deal.

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, a third-party healthcare operator and manager, operates the Inverness facility.

You may also like

Bixby Capital Buys 241,104 SF Industrial Park in...

Buchanan Capital Partners Acquires 86,310 SF Warehouse in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 66,500 SF Industrial Outdoor...

KeyBank Provides $47M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Metcalf Builders Completes Valage Carson Valley Senior Living...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.2M Sale of Single-Tenant...

Limited Liability Company Acquires 15,409 SF Industrial Building...

Slate Asset Management Agrees to Acquire Sun Belt...

Orix Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Hilco...