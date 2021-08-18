IRA Capital Buys Ambulatory Surgery Center Near Milwaukee in Sale-Leaseback

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — IRA Capital has purchased an 11,200-square-foot ambulatory surgery center in Wauwatosa, about six miles west of Milwaukee. The purchase price was not disclosed. The property is fully occupied by Wauwatosa Surgery Center, a partner of Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA). The facility offers various outpatient services, including anesthesiology, general surgery and orthopedic surgery. IRA acquired the building in a sale-leaseback that was structured with SCA, which operates 230 ambulatory surgery centers across 35 states.