IRA Capital Buys Creative Office Building in Irvine for $103M

Anduril occupies 2722 Michelson, a creative office building in Irvine, Calif.

IRVINE, CALIF. — IRA Capital has purchased 2722 Michelson, a Class A creative office building in Irvine, for $103 million.

Situated on nine acres at the intersection of Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive, the building features 24-foot ceilings, a light-filled open plan to encourage collaboration, multiple meeting spaces, a fitness center, landscaped courtyards and a well-equipped kitchen and cafeteria.

Anduril Industries fully occupies the building, which was renovated in 2019.