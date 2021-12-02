REBusinessOnline

IRA Capital Buys Creative Office Building in Irvine for $103M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

2722-Michelson-Irvine-CA

Anduril occupies 2722 Michelson, a creative office building in Irvine, Calif.

IRVINE, CALIF. — IRA Capital has purchased 2722 Michelson, a Class A creative office building in Irvine, for $103 million.

Situated on nine acres at the intersection of Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive, the building features 24-foot ceilings, a light-filled open plan to encourage collaboration, multiple meeting spaces, a fitness center, landscaped courtyards and a well-equipped kitchen and cafeteria.

Anduril Industries fully occupies the building, which was renovated in 2019.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  