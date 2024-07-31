Wednesday, July 31, 2024
IRA Capital, Oaktree Acquire 600,000 SF Medical Office Portfolio Across Four States

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — Irvine-based IRA Capital, in partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, has purchased 12 medical outpatient buildings totaling 600,000 square feet. The transaction includes two separate institutional sellers and features a mix of single and multi-tenant medical buildings in California, Texas, Florida and Oregon. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The Class A portfolio is anchored by health systems and medical providers including UC Davis Health, Palomar Health, UCLA, CommonSpirit, Ascension, McKesson and SCA Health, which collectively occupy approximately 50 percent of the space.

