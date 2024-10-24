IRA Capital Purchases 41,500 SF Medical Outpatient Facility in Chicago’s South Loop

CHICAGO — Southern California-based private equity firm IRA Capital has acquired a 41,500-square-foot medical outpatient facility in Chicago’s South Loop for an undisclosed price. Located at 1411 S. Michigan Ave., the facility occupies five floors of a 15-story building and is fully leased to Rush University Medical Center. Constructed in 2018 as a build-to-suit for Rush, the facility is one of the healthcare provider’s largest outpatient centers, offering both adult and pediatric primary care as well as more than 20 medical specialties. The multispecialty clinic includes 61 exam and procedure rooms and is supported by a team of over 60 physicians.